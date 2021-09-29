D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

OSTK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 50,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.