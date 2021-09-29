D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

