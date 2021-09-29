XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises about 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,497,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. UBS Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. 26,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,479. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

