D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,565. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.