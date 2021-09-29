Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,272,680 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,680 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Abbott Laboratories worth $2,548,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.34. 102,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

