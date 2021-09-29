Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Position Lowered by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.95% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $166,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 89.5% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of AIMC stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

