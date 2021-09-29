Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Lifted by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $145,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

