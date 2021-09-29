Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Blackbaud worth $128,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Blackbaud by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 45.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,794.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

