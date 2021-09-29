D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $30.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,685.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,711. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,778.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,481.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

