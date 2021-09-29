Spark Investment Management LLC Buys 95,400 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for 2.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 858,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,796,629. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.