First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.18.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

