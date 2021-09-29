Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.70

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.43.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

