TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been assigned a C$14.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching C$13.12. 316,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,098. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.