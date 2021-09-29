Binemon Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00104889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,204.37 or 1.00099829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.84 or 0.06821222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.45 or 0.00778486 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

