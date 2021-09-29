Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

THO traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.