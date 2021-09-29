Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.79. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,605. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.