NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Tim Kowalski Sells 33,129 Shares

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 258 ($3.37). 349,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,150. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a market cap of £797.15 million and a P/E ratio of 74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.53.

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.