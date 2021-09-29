Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,723,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $245,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

JBT traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,158. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $161.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

