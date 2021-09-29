Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 228,950 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,950 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.06% of CONMED worth $202,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $37,324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 142.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,028 shares of company stock worth $1,469,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,766. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

