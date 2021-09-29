Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $308,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. 17,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,794. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

