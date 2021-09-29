Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC raised its position in Yandex by 6.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,477,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,560,000 after acquiring an additional 88,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $439,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Yandex stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 23,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,669. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $82.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.