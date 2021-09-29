Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.48 billion and $459.88 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044747 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

