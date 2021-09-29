HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) vs. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Financial Analysis

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A HOYA 23.44% 21.09% 16.88%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and HOYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 HOYA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and HOYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion 3.55 $431.00 million $1.71 20.03 HOYA $5.17 billion 11.62 $1.18 billion $3.16 51.42

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HOYA beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa. The Injectables segment includes generic injectable products distributed globally and primarily used in hospitals. The Generics segment focuses on oral and other non-injectable generic products, and is sold in the U.S. retail market. The Others segment comprises of Arab Medical Containers Ltd., International Pharmaceutical Research Center Ltd., and the chemicals division of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Jordan). The company was founded by Samih Taleb Darwazah in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

