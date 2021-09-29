RAMP Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $99.50 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

