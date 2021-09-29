Financial Review: Gecina (GECFF) & Its Rivals

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gecina to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Gecina alerts:

This table compares Gecina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gecina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 Gecina Competitors 297 939 1138 31 2.38

Gecina presently has a consensus price target of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Gecina’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gecina has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 63.33 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -27.34

Gecina’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gecina competitors beat Gecina on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.