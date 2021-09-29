Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,279. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

