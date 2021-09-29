Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.41. 46,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $401.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

