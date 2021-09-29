AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,813 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,623. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company has a market cap of $443.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.