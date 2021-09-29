Polen Capital Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,056,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 833,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 311,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on YETI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

