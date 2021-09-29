Polen Capital Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Wingstop worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

