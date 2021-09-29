The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $53,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.46. 29,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,828. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.73 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

