Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 103,747 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 2.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Illumina worth $1,173,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,616,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.68. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,174. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock worth $1,484,512. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

