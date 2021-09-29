ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded down $15.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 705. ASM International has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $448.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.