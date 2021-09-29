Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.15. 57,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.