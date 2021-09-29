Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $87,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

AMGN traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

