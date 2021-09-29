Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 1,643,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,848,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643,500 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $114,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 190,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 79,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

