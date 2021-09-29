Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,598 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.74% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $146,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,942. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.