Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850,853 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.92% of Lennar worth $285,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.