Advisor Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.85. 23,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.56 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

