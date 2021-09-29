AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $200,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,027,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,065,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 25,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

