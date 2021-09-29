Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS CFXTF remained flat at $$1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

