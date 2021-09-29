AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

SKFRY traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

