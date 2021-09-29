Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $791.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The company witnessed solid top-and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review. Increase in demand for qPCR, Western Blotting, Droplet Digital PCR and Process Media products is encouraging. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm driven by the ongoing recovery across product lines in all regions during the reported quarter is encouraging as well. The raised 2021 revenue guidance is indicative of continuation of this bullish trend. Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the year-over-year rise in operating cost is worrying. Further, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and pandemic-led macroeconomic troubles persist.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $754.42. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,916. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.09. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

