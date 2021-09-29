Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Titan International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.