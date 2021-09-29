Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.47. 455,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,913,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

