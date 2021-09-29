Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.24.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.47. 455,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,913,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $403.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $319.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
