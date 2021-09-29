TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,266. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,820,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.