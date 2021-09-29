Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 2.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Hess worth $776,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Hess by 377.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 22,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

