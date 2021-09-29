Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.34. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

