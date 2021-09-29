Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 6,682,980 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Altice USA comprises 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $575,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 691,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 237,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,674. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

