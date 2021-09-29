Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in 3M by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.62. 69,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

